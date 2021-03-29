Augusta native Herschel Walker announced as 2021 GREAT Futures Celebration Guest Speaker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA (BGC) announced the 2021 6th Annual GREAT Future Celebration with guest speaker, Augusta native Herschel Walker a former NFL Running Back and a mental health awareness advocate.

On May 11 at 7 p.m. Walker will spend an evening with Club supporters and youth addressing the critical role communities and the Boys & Girls Clubs play in helping youth build great futures, while also being a safe and fun space to grow.

Tables for the event may be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club website at www.bgccsra.org or by contacting Adrienne Patterson at apatterson@bgcaugusta.org.

Herschel Walker grew up outside of Wrightsville, Georgia and excelled at football, basketball and track and field. In high school he scored a record-breaking 85 touchdowns as a running back and led his teams to state championships in both football and track, while maintaining an A average.

Walker then attended the University of Georgia, where he set an NCAA freshman rushing record and helped capture the national collegiate football title. He earned consensus All-American honors three consecutive years, set 10 NCAA records, 15 Southeast Conference records, 30 Georgia all-time records, and capped a sensational college career by earning the 1982 Heisman Trophy in his junior year.

In 1983 Herschel turned professional and joined the New Jersey Generals and short-lived United States Football League. Walker earned Most Valuable Player honors and set single-season football rushing records. After Walker finished up his first pro-season, he headed back to the University of Georgia to finish his Criminal Justice Bachelor of Science degree.

Throughout his football career Mr. Walker continued to play for several other teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants. In 1996 Walker returned to the Dallas Cowboys once more and at the end of the 1997 season, he retired from the NFL as one of the league’s top running backs.

He gained more yards than anyone in professional football history at the time, counting his seasons in both the NFL and USFL. Walker has set incredible records for the NFL and is regarded as one of the top college running backs of all time. In 2002, he was voted into the Collegiate Football Hall of Fame, and was selected as the second greatest player in college football history.

Walker supports numerous charitable and educational organizations and has also openly discussed his diagnosis of Dissociative Identity Disorder.

In 2008 he penned a memoir, Breaking Free, in which he shares the inspirational story of his life and diagnosis with dissociative identity disorder. He gives voice and hope to those suffering from DID while he shares how this disorder played an integral role in his accomplishments and how he has learned to live with it today. His compelling account testifies to the strength of the human spirit and its ability to overcome any challenge.

