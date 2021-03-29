Augusta native Club Car competitor raising money for lupus research for his fiancé

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Augusta native Shad Tuten, currently residing in Florida, plays this week to raise awareness for an important cause.

Shad Tuten said after his first round he felt comfortable at Deer Creek this week. That was thanks in part to who was outside the ropes at the Club Car Championship.

“I would never miss this event for anything, even if it was my worst day, I would try to get out here for at least a little bit,” said Beccah Wallace, Tuten’s fiancé.

Wallace wants to support her fiancé, but it can be difficult — she battles lupus.

It’s been especially difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, since her immune system is compromised. She has only seen him play one other time this year, but since they met here in Savannah she wanted to be here this week.

“I just try to take it day by day. I don’t try to put too much pressure on it, and if I can’t come to one of his tournaments, I just don’t and that’s just how it is for us,” said Wallace.

All season long Tuten is donating money to the Lupus Foundation of America. This week he upped his donation, and the tournament is also making a contribution.

Wallace was diagnosed two years ago after experiencing eight and a half years of symptoms, and she says for Tuten to take it upon himself to support her cause is moving.

“It makes me super proud. Shad is super selfless and he has been my rock since day one, and the fact that he wanted to use his platform and his voice to help the lupus community, it just means the world to me,” she said.

Wallace is hoping she can be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon and be able to make it to more tournaments safely once again.

