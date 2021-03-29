Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament set to start
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The practice rounds for Augusta National’s second-ever Women’s Amateur Tournament will start Tuesday.
Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Here is the schedule:
- Tuesday will be a practice round.
- Then Round 1 will start Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.
- Round 2 will be Thursday, also at Champions Retreat.
- Friday will be another practice day.
- Then Saturday will be the final round, to be played at Augusta National.
