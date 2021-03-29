Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament set to start

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The practice rounds for Augusta National’s second-ever Women’s Amateur Tournament will start Tuesday.

Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday will be a practice round.

Then Round 1 will start Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Round 2 will be Thursday, also at Champions Retreat.

Friday will be another practice day.

Then Saturday will be the final round, to be played at Augusta National.

