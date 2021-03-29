Advertisement

Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur Tournament set to start

Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The practice rounds for Augusta National’s second-ever Women’s Amateur Tournament will start Tuesday.

Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Here is the schedule:

  • Tuesday will be a practice round.
  • Then Round 1 will start Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.
  • Round 2 will be Thursday, also at Champions Retreat.
  • Friday will be another practice day.
  • Then Saturday will be the final round, to be played at Augusta National.
