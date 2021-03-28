Advertisement

Senator Warnock to visit Fort Gordon tomorrow to tout American Rescue Plan

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock is set to tour Fort Gordon Monday as part of a tour across Georgia to tout The American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden on Mar. 12.

The senator’s team says Warnock will “speak with housing officials and advocates, servicemembers, health care professionals, veterans and farmers” to hear about the ways the new COVID relief package will help them.

Sen. Warnock is scheduled to tour Fort Gordon at 10 a.m. and is expected to hold remarks and media availability if time and weather permit.

