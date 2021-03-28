Advertisement

Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities say they fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage.

Officials did not give details about the officer’s injuries, but Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, “I’m just glad the detention officer wasn’t more seriously hurt.”

Officials say the inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed. The suspect then used the officer’s keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Voting groups file lawsuit against election board over Ga. voting bill
Richmond County Courthouse
Augusta district attorney Jared Williams to hold press conference regarding judicial split
Toree Oree's ex-girlfriend told WIS that Oree knew he was about to die.
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 more tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico