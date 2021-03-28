FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SUNDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a mild start this morning across the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most locations. We even saw a few locations in the low 70s. This morning was mostly dry across the region with a few isolated showers in our southeastern South Carolina CSRA counties. Our attention now shifts to a line of storms that is approaching our area from the west.

FIRST ALERT: Today remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the anticipation of a strong cold front moving through the region this afternoon with a line of showers and storms that could last into thIS evening. The line of storms will impact our northwestern counties first between Noon and 3 PM. The front will continue to move to the southeast affecting the Augusta metro area between 2 PM - 5 PM and will exit our southeastern counties around 7 PM.

First Alert Weather Day For Sunday (WRDW)

A timeline for anticipated severe weather impacts today. Timing could be adjusted depending on the ultimate speed of the cold front. (WRDW)

The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight (2/5) to marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Strong thunderstorm winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Winds will be breezy Sunday between 12-18 mph with higher gusts as the front moves in.

A look at potential impacts today from storms. (WRDW)

Make sure you have your severe weather plan ready to go tomorrow afternoon. If you are new to the area and are coming from a place where severe weather isn’t common click here to find out more information on making a plan for your family.

Once the front exits out region we’ll see drier conditions during the overnight hours. Drier weather will continue into Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

