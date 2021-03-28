Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SUNDAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will stay mild in the low to mid 60s across the CSRA. A few light showers will be possible between 1-3 am but most of us should remain dry.

First Alert Weather Day For Sunday
First Alert Weather Day For Sunday(WRDW)

FIRST ALERT: Sunday looks mostly dry until a front arrives with a line of showers and storms in the afternoon-evening. The line of storms will impact our North western counties first between Noon and 2pm. The front continues to move to the southeast affecting us in Augusta between 2 pm - 4 pm, and will exit our southeastern counties around 6 or 7 pm.

Timeline for tomorrows storms
Timeline for tomorrows storms(WRDW)

The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight (2/5) to marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Strong thunderstorm winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Winds will be breezy Sunday between 12-18 mph with higher gusts as the front moves in.

Sunday Severe Weather Outlook
Sunday Severe Weather Outlook(WRDW)

Make sure you have your severe weather plan ready to go tomorrow afternoon. If you are new to the area and are coming from a place where severe weather isn’t common click here to find out more information on making a plan for your family.

Once the front exits out region we’ll see drier conditions during the overnight hours. The dry weather will continue for Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

