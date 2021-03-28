Downed tree hits power line, sparks fire on Ascauga Lake Road

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy winds and rain Sunday afternoon caused a tree to fall on a powerline on Ascauga Lake Road near Breezy Hill Road in Graniteville.

The Graniteville Fire Department says they were called to the scene around 3 p.m. for reports of a fire. When they got there, they say a tree had fallen on the line and blew out the circuit.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but Ascauga Lake Road is still currently near Breezy Hill Road.

News 12′s crew on the scene says the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has come to assist in blocking off the road. At this time, it is unknown when the road will reopen and power will be restored to the area.

