Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive brawl in South Augusta where at least 12 people were involved.

Videos of the fight were later posted online and went viral.

But family of Bell says they’re working on turning the devastation from the event, into something positive as they celebrate Demajhay’s life.

“He was very smart, very vivacious, very ambitious,” said Demajhay’s brother, Dyquez Bell. “And he was known to be very, very, very passionate and vehement about his basketball.”

Family says he came to Diamond Lakes Park almost everyday to play basketball, so in his honor it’s where they held their anniversary memorial.

The gettogether didn’t look like a typical memorial, as it had a bouncy house, BBQ, and many hugs and laughs going around. Family says this is their way of moving forward and trying to let go of some of the grief they’ve felt the past five years.

“We like to bring it in a different light and celebrate positive energy now versus how we felt five years ago during this entire week,” said Bell’s cousin, Lyndah Stone.

After a prayer, family stood huddled together and released balloons for Demajhay.

“Family is everything and at that moment, family was all we had,” said Stone in reference to the weeks following Bell’s passing.

They tell us despite all the things that may have changed over the past few years, their family standing together is something that has remained the same.

