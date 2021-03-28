Advertisement

Augusta family reflects on anniversary of fatal brawl

By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s now been five years since the death of Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed during a massive brawl in South Augusta where at least 12 people were involved.

Videos of the fight were later posted online and went viral.

But family of Bell says they’re working on turning the devastation from the event, into something positive as they celebrate Demajhay’s life.

“He was very smart, very vivacious, very ambitious,” said Demajhay’s brother, Dyquez Bell. “And he was known to be very, very, very passionate and vehement about his basketball.”

Family says he came to Diamond Lakes Park almost everyday to play basketball, so in his honor it’s where they held their anniversary memorial.

The gettogether didn’t look like a typical memorial, as it had a bouncy house, BBQ, and many hugs and laughs going around. Family says this is their way of moving forward and trying to let go of some of the grief they’ve felt the past five years.

“We like to bring it in a different light and celebrate positive energy now versus how we felt five years ago during this entire week,” said Bell’s cousin, Lyndah Stone.

After a prayer, family stood huddled together and released balloons for Demajhay.

“Family is everything and at that moment, family was all we had,” said Stone in reference to the weeks following Bell’s passing.

They tell us despite all the things that may have changed over the past few years, their family standing together is something that has remained the same.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toree Oree's ex-girlfriend told WIS that Oree knew he was about to die.
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man
From left: Brian Kemp and Hardie Davis
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs election bill; Augusta mayor disapproves
File image
Local lightning strikes cause sparks, minor flames
From left: Tommie Tennyson and Darius Savage
2 suspects arrested in murder of Waynesboro mayor’s brother

Latest News

crash generic
At least one person injured in Edgefield County crash
Severe weather and tornados ripped through towns in Alabama and Georgia Thursday, leaving at...
Volunteers continue to provide help after tornado rips through Newnan
Richmond County Courthouse
Augusta district attorney Jared Williams to hold press conference regarding judicial split
Dashawn Curtis, 25, is charged in the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Shank.
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 20-year-old Thomson man