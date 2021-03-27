Zach Wilson shines in passing drills at BYU pro day

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Zach Wilson has given observers a taste of why he’s projected to go higher in the NFL draft than any BYU player before him. The quarterback only took part in passing drills during BYU’s pro day, following a script of 60 passes drawn up by former BYU and NFL quarterback John Beck.

Wilson threw a mix of deep routes, crossing routes, slants, curls, wheel routes and timing routes. He made virtually every pass look effortless. Wilson is projected to go second overall to the New York Jets in the latest mock drafts from ESPN.

The Jets had GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in Provo, Utah, to watch Wilson throw.

