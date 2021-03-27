Advertisement

Volunteers continue to provide help after tornado rips through Newnan

Severe weather and tornados ripped through towns in Alabama and Georgia Thursday, leaving at least five people dead.(American Red Cross)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Newnan, GA are still working to pick up the pieces after a devastating tornado ripped through the town Thursday.

The Red Cross says they sent two Emergency Response Vehicles to the area Saturday to help deliver disaster supplies and water to hard-hit areas.

Red Cross volunteer Wesley Bruce delivered disaster supplies to people in Newnan as they began the clean-up process following a devastating tornado Thursday.(American Red Cross)

Red Cross says volunteers reached out to those beginning the “daunting clean-up process,” and handed out gloves, tarps, rakes, storage bins and clean-up kits.

The organization says its also been working to meet the growing need for emergency housing and meals in the aftermath of this week’s flooding and severe weather. They say they’ve received more than 60 calls for help.

As many as ten tornados swept through Alabama and Georgia Thursday. At least five people were killed.

