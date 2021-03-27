Should you donate blood after receiving the COVID vaccine?

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - This April, the American Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to host blood drives across the country.

Many may wonder if they have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, can they donate blood? As more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, many are wondering what they can and cannot do, and if you are planning on donating blood anytime soon there are a few things you should know.

At Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital, thousands of people have come through and gotten their COVID-19 vaccine. And for many people, there are certain questions that must be answered. For those who want to donate blood, the hospital has guidance.

“The American Red Cross actually recommends that you wait two weeks after you’ve received your COVID vaccine to donate blood,” Infection Preventionist Carlye Gilbert said.

The hospital says there is a nationwide shortage of blood right now, so donors are in high demand.

“People have been staying home, they haven’t been donating, they haven’t been out, they haven’t felt safe, we really haven’t had a lot of blood donations.”

And they encourage everyone who might want to donate blood to also maintain proper safety precautions.

“After you received your vaccine, it’s really you are waiting two weeks to follow those new CDC recommendations about, you know, being able to be in the same room with someone who’s also been vaccinated without a mask, letting down a little bit of our guard so to say, so you definitely want to continue to maintain your social distance.”

For blood donation opportunities and to schedule an appointment, click here.

