Richmond County Coroner investigating shooting death of 20-year-old

By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old early Saturday morning.

Tyler Shank of Thomson Georgia was shot at least one time at a residence on the 2300 Block of Poteet Street. 

Shank was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m. 

Shank was transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy. Check back for updates.

