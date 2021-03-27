Richmond County Coroner investigating shooting death of 20-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old early Saturday morning.

Tyler Shank of Thomson Georgia was shot at least one time at a residence on the 2300 Block of Poteet Street.

Shank was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m.

Shank was transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.