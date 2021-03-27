Advertisement

IRS says masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE are tax deductible

The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol
The FDA says nine different hand sanitizer products could contain methanol(Source: FDA)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says the purchase of personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are tax deductible medical expenses.

Announcement 2021-7 clarifies that equipment used for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of coronavirus qualifies as medical expenses.

The amounts paid for personal protective equipment are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), or health savings accounts (HSAs).

For more information on determining what is deductible, see Can I Deduct My Medical and Dental Expenses? and Publication 502, Medical and Dental Expenses.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Toree Oree's ex-girlfriend told WIS that Oree knew he was about to die.
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta

Latest News

Record-breaking cold and winter storms in the U.S. Have forced the cancellation of thousands of...
Should you donate blood after receiving the COVID vaccine?
In the week ending Saturday, the state received 2,752 first-time unemployment claims.
S.C. to require 2 steps for unemployed to receive benefits starting in April
A random act of kindness six years ago has led to a man donating a kidney to a neighbor.
Former homeless handyman donates kidney to his neighbor
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die