Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Warm and partly sunny for your Saturday. Another round of strong storms possible Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw widespread dense fog this morning across the CSRA with a mild start in the 60s for the entire region. We are tracking warmer temperatures for this weekend along with the chance for some showers and storms.

A front that stalls over the CSRA this weekend will keep rain chances in the forecast through Sunday. This weekend doesn’t look like a washout, so there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in that should allow you to get in outdoor plans. Rain coverage this afternoon is looking isolated, so many spots could stay completely dry. Rain chances for your Saturday afternoon will be highest around mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Highs this afternoon look very warm in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Sunday looks mostly dry until a front arrives with a line of showers and storms in the afternoon-evening. The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Strong thunderstorm winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep it here for updates throughout the weekend. Winds will be breezy Sunday between 12-18 mph with higher gusts as the front moves in.

Portions of the CSRA are under a level 1 and level 2 risk for strong to severe storms Sunday...
Portions of the CSRA are under a level 1 and level 2 risk for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon.(WRDW)

We are expecting dry weather by Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

