Braves option Bryse Wilson for brief stay at alternate site

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to their alternate training site for what is expected to be a brief stay. Wilson is expected to be recalled about two weeks into the season when he would take over as the team’s No. 5 starter.

Manager Brian Snitker says the team won’t use a fifth starter for its first pass through the rotation. Instead, the plan is to use a combination of relievers for the team’s fifth game before the fifth spot in the rotation is needed again on April 13.

Wilson will be eligible to be recalled on April 11.

