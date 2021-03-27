Augusta district attorney Jared Williams to hold press conference regarding judicial split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams announced he will hold a press conference Monday in response to Governor Kemp’s signing of Senate Bill 9. The bill splits Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit effective July 1.

It will be the first time the district attorney will speak about the split since it was signed into law Thursday.

Since its signing, the bill has raised questions about how cases will be handled as Columbia County develops its new circuit, and whether the switch will force an even further delay to cases already backlogged by the pandemic. A statement from DA’s office says Williams plans to address “the circuit split and its impact on the District Attorney’s Office.”

The change was a hotly debated issue, with proponents of the measure saying it was time for Columbia County to stand on its own. Opponents say they wanted to preserve a more than 150 tradition.

The press conference will be held a 10 a.m. Monday morning. It is not open to the public, but News 12 will be there and will bring you the latest information.

Governor Kemp will select Columbia County’s new district attorney.

