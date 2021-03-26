Which vaccine you receive depends on supply

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With eligibility open to all Georgians 16 and up and plenty of research about the three different vaccine options, some are wanting a specific dose for their shot. It has been called “vaccine shopping.”

Leaders say right now you should take whatever vaccine you can get as there are still challenges for some providers regarding certain companies.

Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis says they are seeing a lot of people who want Johnson & Johnson’s one dose vaccine, but there just simply isn’t the supply for that at this time.

As it is reserved for specific use.

“Situations where you know it makes sense logistically to do a one and done scenario is where we’ve been targeting Johnson & Johnson, but very reason people are asking for it is the same reason. Particularly in the younger generation, they want to be vaccinated they don’t want to have to come back for a second dose and so they want Johnson & Johnson product. The good news is that we’re told J&J will be shipping more at the end of this month, early next month,” Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis says while that will help with supply another challenge is how different the logistics are for all three products. Pfizer needs to be kept in ultra-cold storage, Moderna’s second shot is due in four weeks and more. Because of this, they plan clinics with just one product at a time.

“We typically try not to mix and match vaccines during a given clinic just to cut down on the possibility of human error,” Dr. Davis said.

Another challenge is what supply providers have in stock at the time and when the next delivery will come in, some say they are still waiting for their first shipment.

“What I would like to see happen is that, as the supply coming into the state increases that more of those people who have enrolled to be providers actually receive that vaccine and can also begin administering it. You know the more options people have the easier will be for them to shop for the one they want,” Dr. Davis said.

While all three approved vaccines are different, Dr. Davis and several other medical professionals say all of them are safe and effective and you should take whatever is available to you.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.