CSRA weather watch: Lightning strike causes a brief scare at lakeside marina

This is the Pointes West Army resort near Appling(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lightning strike at the Pointes West Marina on Clarks Hill Lake caused some concerns with sparks because a fuel tank was nearby.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday as storms started moving through the CSRA.

Columbia County and Georgia firefighters responded to the scene at the U.S. military resort near Appling.

By 9:40, there weren’t as many concerns, as crews on the scene said they had the situation under control.

A Columbia County fire dispatcher told News 12 that officials “dispatch for the worst and hope for the best,” and in this situation, the circumstances turned out for the best.

