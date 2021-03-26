CSRA weather watch: Lightning strike causes a brief scare at lakeside marina

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lightning strike at the Pointes West Marina on Clarks Hill Lake caused some concerns with sparks because a fuel tank was nearby.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday as storms started moving through the CSRA.

Columbia County and Georgia firefighters responded to the scene at the U.S. military resort near Appling.

By 9:40, there weren’t as many concerns, as crews on the scene said they had the situation under control.

A Columbia County fire dispatcher told News 12 that officials “dispatch for the worst and hope for the best,” and in this situation, the circumstances turned out for the best.

