Two-state health centers getting hundreds of millions from American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Thirty-five Georgia community health centers will share $143.3 million the American Rescue Plan will be allocating to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

South Carolina health centers, meanwhile, are getting more than $95 million toward supporting COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding will be awarded in the beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

With this money, health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment. They will also be able to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19.

Funding will also be used for health centers to expand their operational capacity. This includes modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units which will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations by empowering local, trusted health professionals.

Officials say the health centers can put the funds toward preventive and primary health care services for people at higher risk for COVID-19, as well as expand operational capacity to include mobile health units.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.