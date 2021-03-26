Advertisement

Two-state health centers getting hundreds of millions from American Rescue Plan

*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Thirty-five Georgia community health centers will share $143.3 million the American Rescue Plan will be allocating to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

South Carolina health centers, meanwhile, are getting more than $95 million toward supporting COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding will be awarded in the beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

With this money, health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment. They will also be able to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19.

Funding will also be used for health centers to expand their operational capacity. This includes modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units which will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations by empowering local, trusted health professionals.

Officials say the health centers can put the funds toward preventive and primary health care services for people at higher risk for COVID-19, as well as expand operational capacity to include mobile health units.

MORE | Augusta, Milledgeville veterans homes get nearly $1.6M in grant funds

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Toree Oree's ex-girlfriend told WIS that Oree knew he was about to die.
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta

Latest News

Source: AP
Road closure roundup: Drivers, be ready for snags on these streets
Cannon recovered from Savannah River (Source: Sam Bauman WTOC)
Dredging up the past: A closer look at artifacts found in Savannah River
Prison
Former Barnwell resident gets 12 years in prison over pipe bombs
You can interact with animals at Eudora Farms.
Drive-thru safari rolls out improvements for spring visitors