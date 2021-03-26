Advertisement

Third suspect arrested in 2020 Orangeburg home invasion

If convicted, the trio faces life in prison.
(From left to right) Marquis Williams, 24, Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 22, and Byron Dwayne Felder, 40.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested the third and final suspect in connection with a home invasion that happened in Orangeburg in December of 2020.

Marquis Williams, 24, of Orangeburg was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon convicted of a violent felony.

“We’ve been on this individual’s trail since this incident occurred in December,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “You can run as far as you want. But that trail will end eventually.”

Williams appeared in court on Friday. His bond consideration will be at a later date.

Sheriff Ravenell said Williams is the last of a trio of suspects who are accused of breaking into a home on Neeses Highway on December 2, 2020. According to police, the trio assaulted and robbed a man.

Jaquan Tyrique Jackson, 22, of Greenville, and Byron Dwayne Felder, 40, of Columbia, were taken into custody in early January on charges related to the incident. Jackson and Felder are charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If convicted, the trio faces life in prison on the burglary charge alone.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
