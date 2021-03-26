Stricklin To Miss Texas A&M Series

ATHENS---- University of Georgia’s Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin will miss the Southeastern Conference series with Texas A&M as he recovers from COVID-19.

Associate head coach Scott Daeley will continue to serve as acting head coach in Stricklin’s absence.

Stricklin is in isolation at home. The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force and the Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.

The 12th-ranked Bulldogs (15-5, 1-2 SEC) are in Bryan-College Station, Texas for a three-game conference series with the Aggies (15-8, 0-3 SEC). Game one is tonight with first pitch slated for 7:02 p.m. ET on the SEC Network and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.