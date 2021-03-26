S.C. students learn to conserve forests through partnership with de la Howe School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests has recently partnered with SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe to educate and mentor the youth of South Carolina on the art of agriculture.

This partnership fell into place with the coordination and help of USDA Forest Service’s Sub-Regional Volunteer and Service Program Specialist Jules DeFriese.

DeFriese arranged for a group of John de la Howe School administration employees, the SCA Trail Crew, USDA Forest Service employees, and John de la Howe students to all head out to the forest together to give students more on-the-ground experience with trail work and how to reroute standing water.

Through this new partnership, DeFriese hopes to not only accomplish critical on-the-ground projects, but also train the next generation of conservation stewards.

Rink Lint, a supervisor for Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests, said that this will be a great opportunity for students in South Carolina that are interested in working in natural resources and agriculture.

The SC Governor’s School for Agriculture is not only a new concept with a one of a kind curriculum, but it is also being executed at a historical landmark.

“I am looking forward to meeting each young adult coming to our campus as they blaze new trails in our forest land. I envision our partnership to continue to grow as our school, and the SCA share many of the same goals and overall mission to conserve our natural resources for future generations,” said Timothy Keown, the President of JDLH.

To learn more about these organizations you can visit SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests, and the Student Conservation Association.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.