Saints’ Lattimore suspected of possessing stolen handgun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver...
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Isaac Brekken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested there on suspicion of possessing a weapon. A Cleveland police spokesperson says Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland after authorities stopped a car he was riding in for traffic violations.

Police say Lattimore had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in a Cleveland suburb.

Lattimore is suspected of receiving stolen property and failing to inform an officer he was carrying a concealed weapon. An attorney for Lattimore says his client is cooperating and has called it a misunderstanding.

