Road closure roundup: Drivers, be ready for snags on these streets

Starting Tuesday, Ellis Street between Seventh and Ninth streets will be closed. Also, Eighth Street between Broad Street and Greene Street will be closed. Both streets will reopen April 2. Detours will be in place.

Broad Street between Eighth and Sixth streets, plus nearby side streets, will be closed to all vehicle traffic From Sunday through Tuesday. Detours will be in place.

Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts are planned on Evans to Locks Road to upgrade aerial fiber on the westbound side of Evans to Locks Road from Eagleton Drive to Locks Way. The intermittent closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts are planned on Flowing Wells Road to relocate fiber on the southbound side of Flowing Wells Road at Bussey Lane/Old Trail Road West. The lane closures will be from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.