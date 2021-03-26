Advertisement

Road closure roundup: Drivers, be ready for snags on these streets

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richmond County

  • Broad Street between Eighth and Sixth streets, plus nearby side streets, will be closed to all vehicle traffic From Sunday through Tuesday. Detours will be in place.
  • Starting Tuesday, Ellis Street between Seventh and Ninth streets will be closed.  Also, Eighth Street between Broad Street and Greene Street will be closed. Both streets will reopen April 2. Detours will be in place.

Columbia County

  • Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts are planned on Evans to Locks Road to upgrade aerial fiber on the westbound side of Evans to Locks Road from Eagleton Drive to Locks Way. The intermittent closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
  • Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts are planned on Flowing Wells Road to relocate fiber on the southbound side of Flowing Wells Road at Bussey Lane/Old Trail Road West. The lane closures will be from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
  • A temporary lane closure with lane shift is planned at 123 Moss Creek Drive to replace storm water utilities. Work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Toree Oree's ex-girlfriend told WIS that Oree knew he was about to die.
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta

Latest News

Cannon recovered from Savannah River (Source: Sam Bauman WTOC)
Dredging up the past: A closer look at artifacts found in Savannah River
Prison
Former Barnwell resident gets 12 years in prison over pipe bombs
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Two-state health centers getting hundreds of millions from American Rescue Plan
You can interact with animals at Eudora Farms.
Drive-thru safari rolls out improvements for spring visitors