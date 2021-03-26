Pandemic worsens homelessness in our community especially among veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood VA holding its annual Veteran Stand Down event for local vets experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

They gave out food, cold weather gear, and even some COVID vaccines to nearly 60 veterans.

But we learned while this is an annual event, housing assistance means more this year than ever before.

Homelessness in Augusta particularly among veterans is an issue the city has been fighting for years. Before the pandemic, those numbers were dropping.

But then of course COVID hit, and the issue got a little more complicated.

“I’ve slept in the fields when I was in the military. So, what’s wrong with being able to sleep out here now?” Richard Scales said.

Scales used to work at the Charlie Norwood VA. He’s given out food and resources to homeless vets himself, but today, he’s the one receiving the help.

“I was building my own house, a house that I owned in Florida and then I couldn’t even afford to live in it.”

And he’s not alone. Before the pandemic, Augusta’s department of housing and community development saw a decline in local homeless veterans.

In January 2020, they counted 42. But they say the pandemic has totally disrupted that trend.

72 veterans requested housing or rental assistance from the department in 2020. That doesn’t even include the number of vets who requested resources from other places like the VA, United Way, or Forces United.

“That’s a trend that we see across the board, but it’s particularly troubling given that we were making good progress,” Daniel Evans with Augusta Housing said.

Evans says a lack of affordable housing units during this high-need time is one of the biggest reasons for the increase.

But VA Assistant Chief of Social Work Victoria Wilson says the evictions moratorium has helped with the number of vets on the street.

“To think about our veterans who have already served through wartimes and now some of them are homeless -- it is, it is heartbreaking,” said Wilson.

It’s yet another tragic sign of the times.

“It is what it is. You see the vets lined up here,” Scales said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing homelessness, veteran or otherwise, check out the list of resources:

Homeless Veterans - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

United Way of the CSRA Community Resources

ForcesUnited Housing

CSRA EOA Inc.

Augusta Housing and Community Development

