Learn the details in case against final suspect in Budgetel murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants detail the case against the fifth and final suspect captured in connection with a fatal shooting last month at an Augusta motel.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service assisted Richmond County deputies in the arrest of Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on Feb. 4 at the Budgetel, 954 Fifth St.

Burns had active warrants on file for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told News 12.

The arrest happened at an apartment complex at Second Avenue and Old Savannah Road, according to the sheriff’s agency. The exact time of the arrest was not available.

Authorities say Burns was the final suspect being sought in connection with the slaying, and his arrest came days after Donquel Moore was arrested as the fourth suspect.

Read the arrest warrants against Burns:

Moore was arrested March 16 on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, according to jail records.

Soon after the shooting, authorities had arrested Rahim Jerome Brown, 26; Ashston Rouse, 23; and Devonte West, 20.

Deputies were called at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 4 to investigate a report of gunshots at the Budgetel at 954 Fifth St., where they learned Daytron Merriweather, 29, of Johnston, S.C., had been shot once and taken to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m.

Deputies also learned a second victim, Rouse, had been taken to Augusta University Medical Center, from which he was later released.

Authorities said they also learned that during the incident, two clear plastic bags containing an unknown amount of marijuana and a handgun were taken from the motel.

Brown and West were arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a sheriff’s incident report.

Rouse was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to authorities.

From left: Donquel Moore, Ashston Rouse, Rahim Brown and Devonte West (WRDW)

