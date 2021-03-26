Advertisement

Learn the details in case against final suspect in Budgetel murder

By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants detail the case against the fifth and final suspect captured in connection with a fatal shooting last month at an Augusta motel.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service assisted Richmond County deputies in the arrest of Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on Feb. 4 at the Budgetel, 954 Fifth St.

Burns had active warrants on file for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told News 12.

MORE | Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die

The arrest happened at an apartment complex at Second Avenue and Old Savannah Road, according to the sheriff’s agency. The exact time of the arrest was not available.

Authorities say Burns was the final suspect being sought in connection with the slaying, and his arrest came days after Donquel Moore was arrested as the fourth suspect.

Read the arrest warrants against Burns:

Moore was arrested March 16 on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, according to jail records.

Soon after the shooting, authorities had arrested Rahim Jerome Brown, 26; Ashston Rouse, 23; and Devonte West, 20.

Deputies were called at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 4 to investigate a report of gunshots at the Budgetel at 954 Fifth St., where they learned Daytron Merriweather, 29, of Johnston, S.C., had been shot once and taken to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m.

Deputies also learned a second victim, Rouse, had been taken to Augusta University Medical Center, from which he was later released.

Authorities said they also learned that during the incident, two clear plastic bags containing an unknown amount of marijuana and a handgun were taken from the motel.

Brown and West were arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a sheriff’s incident report.

Rouse was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to authorities.

From left: Donquel Moore, Ashston Rouse, Rahim Brown and Devonte West
From left: Donquel Moore, Ashston Rouse, Rahim Brown and Devonte West(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta
Jatoria Audrey Johnson
Grand jury indicts woman in elder abuse case at local nursing home

Latest News

You can interact with animals at Eudora Farms.
Drive-thru safari rolls out improvements for spring visitors
East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College offering full operations starting fall 2021
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Georgia public schools receiving $3.8 billion in federal stimulus funds
After Michelle Derrick was diagnosed with breast cancer, she bought a donkey that helped heel...
‘Where hearts and hooves collide,’ the healing process begins