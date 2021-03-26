Advertisement

Kindergarten registration deadline nears in Richmond County

(KKCO)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has opened up registration for kindergarten classes for the next school year.

Any child who will be at least 5 years old by Sept. 1 is eligible.

Richmond County says some schools are also offering kindergarten round-ups to help students and parents who are new to the school district.

You have until Thursday to register your child.

For more details and to apply, visit rcboe.org/Kindergarten.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta
Jatoria Audrey Johnson
Grand jury indicts woman in elder abuse case at local nursing home

Latest News

Park Cannon
Ga. opponent of voting changes arrested t Capitol
ECASD teachers and staff members talk about challenges during COVID-19 pandemic
Board approves paying $1,000 bonuses to Georgia teachers
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Governor’s office: Announcement expected ‘very soon’ on opening vaccine eligibility to all S.C. adults
Hospitals in the Abilene, Bryan-College Station and Laredo areas have run out of intensive care...
Study suggests hospitals will continue to struggle from COVID-19 financial impacts in 2021