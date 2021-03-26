Kindergarten registration deadline nears in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has opened up registration for kindergarten classes for the next school year.

Any child who will be at least 5 years old by Sept. 1 is eligible.

Richmond County says some schools are also offering kindergarten round-ups to help students and parents who are new to the school district.

You have until Thursday to register your child.

For more details and to apply, visit rcboe.org/Kindergarten.

