In town hall meeting, Augusta solicitor general gives insights to public

Omeeka Loggins
Omeeka Loggins(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greater Augusta’s Interfaith Coalition held a public forum with Augusta’s newly re-elected solicitor general.

On Thursday, Omeeka Loggins took questions from the public on Facebook.

The solicitor general works for the county to prosecute misdemeanors — like how the district attorney prosecutes felonies.

Loggins says she relies a lot on her experience outside the courtroom.

“Being a prosecutor when you’re dealing with people who have real life issues, it’s very important to have perspective about what real life issues look like and what that can mean in a world of criminal prosecution,” she said.

Watch the town hall meeting here:

