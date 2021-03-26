Governor’s office: Announcement expected ‘very soon’ on opening vaccine eligibility to all S.C. adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – As more and more states open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults, South Carolina could be following suit soon.

Brian Symmes, the spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, told WMBF News on Thursday that the public can expect an announcement “very soon” on when all adults can be eligible for the vaccine. He would not provide an actual date as to when the announcement would be made.

Update: I’ve just heard back from the Governor’s spokesperson. He says to expect an announcement from the Governor regarding when all adults could be eligible for the vaccine “very soon.” We will update when we learn more. https://t.co/QLMtxdYm8I — Katherine Phillips WMBF (@KatPhillipsTV) March 25, 2021

This comes as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that everyone 16 and up in the state would be allowed to get the vaccine starting on April 7.

Other states such as Texas, Georgia and Louisiana have also made similar announcements.

On Wednesday, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said that they are constantly looking at supply and demand for the vaccine.

Senior Deputy for Public Health, Nick Davidson, said that the agency is on track to hit its current timeline, which is Phase 1c starting on April 12 and Phase 2 on May 3. But the timeline could be changing based on the governor’s announcement.

