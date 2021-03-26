‘God is always there for us’ Local man survives COVID-19 after 86 day fight

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - 86 days - That’s how long one local man spent in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

His doctors say it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“It’s just a haunting feeling you know-- is that going to be the last time I see him?” Angela Stroman said.

Doctors diagnosed Kiko Castro, Stroman’s father, with COVID-19 back on September 30.

“I didn’t know how bad it was,” Castro said. “I remember leaving the house, but nothing else after that.”

For six weeks, he had no memories. He spent 11 weeks on a ventilator.

“One of my doctors told me they almost lost me twice,” Castro said. “I had a lot of nightmares, bad dreams.”

13 weeks without a word spoken. And 14 weeks without the strength to move.

Stroman says her father came to the U.S. from Chile in 1972, the youngest of 15 kids.

“I have the best dad...,” Stroman said. “It definitely puts things in perspective when you feel like your time is going to be cut short.”

But each moment in time, for all of 108 days, she worked to give her dad hope. She sent him posters, notes, and pictures to his room. So, he’d never miss a day.

“We weren’t saying goodbyes,” she said. “I knew I was going to be okay because I felt that God was behind me the whole time.”

There were memories of his 67th birthday. 40th wedding anniversary. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.

Nearly 30 percent of his year he spent fighting COVID, but he was never in the fight alone.

“They (the nurses) gave me hope,” he said.

And he had his faith.

“I feel like God gave me a second chance to do better,” Castro said.

That second chance did come. And although he still works to strengthen his lungs, he now walks three miles a day.

But the scars remain.

“They’re there to remind us of what we’ve been through,” Castro said.

And may his journey be a reminder to us:

“God is always there for us,” he said.

“His story could’ve gone a different direction, instead it was a very hopeful one,” Stroman said.

Kiko says he wants to tell the community to take the virus seriously because it’s not gone yet.

But he also wants to encourage, don’t live for yourself but for those around you.

