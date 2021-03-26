Advertisement

Get a ‘Taste Of The Masters’ with this ultimate snack pack

The ‘Taste Of The Masters’ package can give fans from all over a taste of the food experience.
The 'Taste Of The Masters' package can give fans from all over a taste of the food experience.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American sports retailer Fanatics has got a sweet deal for some major Masters tournament fans.

With limited patrons this time around, the ‘Taste Of The Masters’ package can give fans from all over a taste of the food experience.

You don’t need to be a ticket holder to purchase this $150 pack of snacks. You can also make four interest-free payments of $37.50.

Order containing these products may be shipped separately and can be delivered by Friday, April 9.

Here’s what you get:

Caramel Popcorn – 6 bags (2.5 oz. per bag)

Chocolate Chip Cookies – 6 pieces

Egg Salad – 1 pound container

Logo Checkerboard Wax Paper Liner – 1 pack (10-12 sheets)

Masters 20oz. Plastic Cups – 25 cups

North Carolina-Style Pulled Pork BBQ – 1.5-pound container

Pimento Cheese – 1-pound container

Potato Chips – 8 bags (1.5 oz. per bag)

You can make orders now on fanatics.com and even get $4.50 worth of FanCash when you make your purchase.

