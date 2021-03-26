Gamecocks announce spring game capacity details

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Approximately 9,000 fans will be allowed to watch the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game at William-Brice Stadium on Saturday, April 24.

Tickets will go on sale on March 29 at 10 a.m. and are $5 for the general public. Tickets are free for Gamecock Club members. All tickets for the game will be digital.

Student ticketing details will be sent directly to all eligible students from the Department of Student Life.

Seats in the lower and club levels of Williams-Brice Stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially-distanced pods of five in order to meet CDC guidelines.

“Following these guidelines for the spring game will help us get to the fall season, where we hope to have a full stadium for Coach Beamer’s first season,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

Masks will be required to enter and need to be worn inside the stadium except when actively eating or drinking. Concession stands will be open and the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.

Those wishing to order tickets to the Garnet and Black Game can go here.

