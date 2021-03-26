Advertisement

Gamecocks announce spring game capacity details

Cropped Photo: CC-BY-2.0 / Ytoyoda/Flickr
Cropped Photo: CC-BY-2.0 / Ytoyoda/Flickr(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Approximately 9,000 fans will be allowed to watch the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game at William-Brice Stadium on Saturday, April 24.

Tickets will go on sale on March 29 at 10 a.m. and are $5 for the general public. Tickets are free for Gamecock Club members. All tickets for the game will be digital.

Student ticketing details will be sent directly to all eligible students from the Department of Student Life.

Seats in the lower and club levels of Williams-Brice Stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially-distanced pods of five in order to meet CDC guidelines.

“Following these guidelines for the spring game will help us get to the fall season, where we hope to have a full stadium for Coach Beamer’s first season,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

Masks will be required to enter and need to be worn inside the stadium except when actively eating or drinking. Concession stands will be open and the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect.

Those wishing to order tickets to the Garnet and Black Game can go here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta
Jatoria Audrey Johnson
Grand jury indicts woman in elder abuse case at local nursing home

Latest News

ECASD teachers and staff members talk about challenges during COVID-19 pandemic
Board approves paying $1,000 bonuses to Georgia teachers
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Governor’s office: Announcement expected ‘very soon’ on opening vaccine eligibility to all S.C. adults
Kindergarten registration deadline nears in Richmond County
Hospitals in the Abilene, Bryan-College Station and Laredo areas have run out of intensive care...
Study suggests hospitals will continue to struggle from COVID-19 financial impacts in 2021
This is the Pointes West Army resort near Appling
CSRA weather watch: Lightning strike causes a brief scare at lakeside marina