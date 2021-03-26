Advertisement

Ga. opponent of voting changes arrested at Capitol

Park Cannon
Park Cannon(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA - A Georgia state lawmaker was released from jail overnight after getting arrested at the state Capitol on Thursday.

Police arrested Democratic Rep. Park Cannon after they say she was continuously knocking on the door during Gov. Brian Kemp’s news conference as he signed voting legislation into law.

Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement. She was released around 11 p.m. Thursday.

MORE | Changes are on the way for Ga. voters after election bill becomes a law

The sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections places new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.

It is part of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the nation after former President Donald Trump stoked claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat.

Republican changes to voting laws in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state.

