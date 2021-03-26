Former Barnwell resident gets 12 years in prison over pipe bombs

ANDERSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Barnwell resident was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for explosives-related charges.

Michael Lambert Seabrooke, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of explosive devices and two counts of malicious damage and attempt to damage by means of explosive materials, according to acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

On July 7, 2019, a Pickens police officer heard an explosion and found a destructive device in a fenced-in area of the Pickens County Courthouse. The device had detonated and caused minor damage to the building, but no injuries.

The device was made of two metal pipe bombs attached with a belt to a propane cylinder with the valve in the open position.

The pipe bombs detonated but did not ignite the propane.

Seabrooke was tracked to a pickup caught on surveillance video and was interviewed.

He confessed to placing the device and throwing others onto the roof of the Department of Social Services building in Pickens, according to federal prosecutors.

With Seabrooke’s consent, authorities searched the truck, where they found two metal pipe bombs and two Molotov cocktails.

Seabrooke indicated he placed the devices because he was concerned about issues with the Department of Social Services and his family, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy M. Cain sentenced Seabrooke to 144 months in federal prison followed by 36 months of supervised release.

