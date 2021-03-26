Ex-girlfriend of man found dead on I-20 says victim knew he was about to die

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ex-girlfriend of a man found dead on I-20 is shedding more light on what led up to the fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old.

Torrian Oree’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child says that he knew something wasn’t right and thought he might be about to die.

Regina Miles said he called her to tell her where he was just in case something happened to him.

“He knew something was about to happen to him,” said Miles.

Miles had just spoken to Oree an hour before his death. He called her saying he was afraid.

“He said the people he was with were acting weird and funny and that he felt something. He said I just want you to know where I’m at in case something happens to me,” said Miles.

She was out of town and thought he might have just been paranoid. Then Oree’s body was found on the side of I-20 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Oree was in a car with two 17-year-olds when a gunfight broke out.

Oree either jumped out or was pushed, and the two juveniles went to the hospital because one of them was shot and that’s how police found them and arrested them.

RELATED STORY | Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father

Investigators haven’t released the suspects’ names, but Miles says they were Oree’s friends.

“They were friends first off. I would have never thought. That was a friend that I had had at my house around my child,” said Miles.

Now she has to raise their daughter by herself, but says she’ll keep Oree’s memory alive. She said she will tell her daughter how much Oree loved her.

“She had a great dad and he made sure every day that she knew that he loved her. Unconditionally. That girl was everything to him,” said Miles.

She says she hasn’t told her daughter yet because she’s just too young.

There’s still no word on a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.