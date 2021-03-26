Advertisement

Dino Hunt spring exhibit extended thru April at Eudora Farms

By Staff
Mar. 26, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eudora Farms in Salley, South Carolina is happy to announce the extension of its spring break Dino Hunt.

You can tour one of the United States’ largest and most popular dinosaur exhibits that tour the entire country. Due to the tremendous response of ticket sales, the spring festival will be extended from April 5 through April 11.

Eudora Farms is the state’s first drive-thru safari, wherefrom the comfort of your car, you get up close to over 230 exotic animals from all over the world.

The new exhibit Ed’s dinosaurs live consists of 50 life-size dinosaurs that are animatronic.

