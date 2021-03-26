Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -A cold front will be moving through the region this morning bringing the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail. The line of storms will continue to slide through the region affecting us here in Augusta around 9 or 10 AM. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail are all a possibility with these storms. We are still under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather through the afternoon and evening. Any severe weather that does form looks to be short-lived and not as impactful. Storms will also be moving into a region that won’t support the Fortunately, the severe side of the storms looks to be limited with conditions starting to fall apart that would favor severe storms.

Lightning is always a hazard with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, then you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Head indoors as soon as you hear thunder. Rain totals look to be between 0.15-0.35″ across the region. Highs on Friday will be warm again and hit the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 8-12 mph.

The front that moves through today will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout, so there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in that should allow you to get in outdoor plans. Rain coverage Saturday is looking isolated to scattered, so many spots could stay completely dry. Rain chances Saturday will be highest around mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Sunday looks mostly dry until a front arrives with a line of showers in the afternoon-evening. The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. The greatest chance for severe weather will be with the front moving through the area. Lows both mornings this weekend will remain in the mid to low 60s. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be above normal in the mid 80s.

We are expecting dry weather by Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

