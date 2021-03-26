Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Front moves through, bringing showers and a few storms, and some could be strong. Another round of strong storms is possible Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT: A cold front will stall over the area this evening into tonight bringing the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail. We are still under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather through the afternoon and evening. Any severe weather that does form looks to be short-lived and not as impactful. Lightning is always a hazard with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, then you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Head indoors as soon as you hear thunder.

Level 1 risk for storms to become severe through this evening.
Level 1 risk for storms to become severe through this evening.(WRDW)

The front that will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout, so there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in that should allow you to get in outdoor plans. Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to be in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible early Saturday. Rain coverage Saturday is looking isolated to scattered, so many spots could stay completely dry. Rain chances Saturday will be highest around mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Highs in the afternoon look very warm in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Sunday looks mostly dry until a front arrives with a line of showers and storms in the afternoon-evening. The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Strong thunderstorm winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep it here for updates during the weekend. Winds will be breezy Sunday between 12-18 mph with higher gusts as the front moves in.

Weekend Severe Outlook
Weekend Severe Outlook(WRDW)

We are expecting dry weather by Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Toree Oree's ex-girlfriend told WIS that Oree knew he was about to die.
Ex-girlfriend of Edgefield man says victim knew he was about to die
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta

Latest News

Anthony's 9:30am Weather Update: 3.26.21
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
The Birmingham Metro Area was especially hit hard
LIVE: See coverage of deadly tornadoes in the South
A cold front will bring higher rain chances to the region Friday. Rain is expected to begin in...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Next Round of Rain
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino