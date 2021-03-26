Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT: A cold front will stall over the area this evening into tonight bringing the chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail. We are still under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather through the afternoon and evening. Any severe weather that does form looks to be short-lived and not as impactful. Lightning is always a hazard with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, then you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Head indoors as soon as you hear thunder.

Level 1 risk for storms to become severe through this evening. (WRDW)

The front that will stall over the CSRA this weekend keeping rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout, so there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in that should allow you to get in outdoor plans. Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to be in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible early Saturday. Rain coverage Saturday is looking isolated to scattered, so many spots could stay completely dry. Rain chances Saturday will be highest around mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Highs in the afternoon look very warm in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Sunday looks mostly dry until a front arrives with a line of showers and storms in the afternoon-evening. The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon. Strong thunderstorm winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Keep it here for updates during the weekend. Winds will be breezy Sunday between 12-18 mph with higher gusts as the front moves in.

Weekend Severe Outlook (WRDW)

We are expecting dry weather by Monday with highs closer to normal in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances look to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week.

