COVID-19 roundup: Kemp gets his shot; more in Palmetto State will get theirs soon

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Ware County Health Department in Waycross.

He waited in line until he became eligible to receive the life-saving vaccine. Now that all Georgians 16 and older eligible, he traveled to the southeastern part of the state to again reiterate that the vaccines are safe and effective.

“Like thousands of other Georgians, I was thrilled to roll up my sleeve and get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today - and I was proud to have my youngest daughter, Amy Porter, join me as well,” Kemp said. “We are both feeling great and are so thankful for the medical miracle that is literally saving countless lives here in Georgia and around the world. We encourage every Georgian to join us and help our state get back to normal.”

To schedule your appointment, visit MyVaccineGeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.

Across the river in South Carolina ...

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday said the state is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to residents age 16 and older .

He said residents can start scheduling appointments next week and receive the vaccine starting March 31.

State officials initially had planned to implement the 16-and-up rule in May, after completing a final priority phase for people 45 and older.

South Carolina joins at least a dozen states that have opened vaccination eligibility to all residents age 16 and older.

As of this week, more than 1.1 million people in South Carolina had gotten at least one vaccine dose. The vaccine has not been approved for children under 16.

Pfizer starts testing its shots on younger kids

Pfizer is now testing its coronavirus vaccine on children under 12 years old.

More than 100 children are participating in the trial.

Officials say at least two kids have gotten the first shot. They will get their second dose after 21 days.

Right now, they are researching the right dose for children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer already tested its vaccine on more than two thousand kids between 12 and 15.

Savannah could ease up on restrictions

The city of Savannah could be getting rid of covid-19 restrictions soon.

Mayor Van Johnson said this week that it could happen by the end of the month.

City officials are waiting to see what cases will look like after two weekends of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“If it’s marginal, we might be able to move forward to some incremental re-establishing some things,” Johnson said. “If it’s not, then we’ll leave things as they are. All of that depends on what our numbers say in the coming days.”

Where you can get a vaccine

There are periodic appointments available at AU Health’s vaccination hub in Augusta. You can also sign up for appointments at the Washington Square location, 2834 Washington Road. Sign up at https://www.augustahealth.org/vaccine

In Washington County , a state-run drive-thru clinic is located at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville. You can register at MyVaccineGeorgia.com

Optim Medical Center-Screven will be holding a free, drive-thru first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the hospital campus, 215 Mims Road in Sylvania. Enter at the main hospital entrance off Rocky Ford Road. The date and time for the second dose will be provided after first dose has been administered. It’s open to Georgia residents who meet the current COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements, listed below. Appointments are required by calling 912-629-3555.

Aiken Regional Medical Center has partnered with the University of South Carolina Aiken and will hold vaccination clinics at the student activity center, 471 University Parkway. Both the first dose and second dose will be available to those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B. The following clinic is open for appointments: 1,000 Moderna first dose vaccinations available March 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the second dose scheduled for April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If an individual is Phase 1A or 1B eligible, is already registered in the CDC VAMS (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System) portal and has not scheduled an appointment, they can log in to the portal and select an available vaccine clinic location, date and time, and will be able to schedule an appointment for these clinics. Appointment availability is first-come, first-served. Registration instructions for those included in the current eligible phases are available at aikenregional.com . To find out who’s included in the current phase and future phases, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts

Bamberg Family Practice in Bamberg is offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the public on Thursdays from 2-5 p.m., first-come, first-served every week, with scheduled return appointments for the Moderna vaccine.

North Augusta Pediatrics is offering the Moderna vaccine. Call 803-510-0007.

