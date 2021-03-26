Changes are on the way for G.a. voters after election bill becomes a law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After historic turnouts for the presidential and senate runoff elections, big changes are coming for how Georgians vote.

Just hours after the Georgia House passed SB-202, Governor Brian Kemp signed it into law.

“We quickly began working with the house and senate on reform that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The bill I signed does just that,” he said.

The bill, criticized by many as voter disenfranchisement, is aimed to lessen voter fraud and improve voter security.

“Oh yeah, it’s Jim Crow 2.0. It’s so very similar to what they did, you know, all those types of barriers that they put up. It’s that same type of thing,” said Gayla Keesee. Keesee is a local voting rights activist.

Several voting rights groups like the People’s Agenda and the New Georgia Project have been advocating against sb 202 since leaders first brought it to the table.

They say the bill makes it harder for anyone to vote.

“The number of restrictions that were added was just mind-boggling,” Keesee said.

The bill gives state leaders more control over local election administrations.

It limits the number of drop boxes and requires boxes to be located inside voting locations only during election hours.

Makes it a misdemeanor offense to feed voters in line.

Shortens the runoff election cycle from 9 weeks to 4.

And requires an I.D. to vote absentee, among other changes.

“SB 202 replaces the signature match process with a state-issued I.D. requirement to submit an absentee ballot,” Kemp explained in his

During the runoff election in Richmond County, nearly 60,000 people voted through advanced voting or absentee ballots.

The expectation is that with the new bill in place, Georgia’s next election will be a lot different.

“We will still get out the vote, but we’ll have to go around barriers,” Keesee said.

Just a few weeks ago, Augusta city leaders adopted a resolution against the bill.

After the bill was signed today, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis released a statement saying, “With the stroke of the governor’s pen, the state of Georgia has effectively turned back the hands of time...Unfortunately our state leaders lack the moral conscious or compass that would compel them to support free and fair elections.”

READ MAYOR DAVIS’ FULL STATEMENT HERE

SB 202 by WRDW Analytics on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.