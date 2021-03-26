Board approves paying $1,000 bonuses to Georgia teachers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Board of Education has approved a plan to pay $1,000 bonuses to teachers and most other education employees, using $240 million in federal coronavirus relief money.

The Board of Education voted Thursday to send the money to Georgia school districts. Teachers are supposed to get the money before June 30.

Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both Republicans, announced the plan in January.

State officials followed by announcing $1,000 bonuses for preschool teachers, state employees and public university employees.

All are financed directly or indirectly by federal aid.

Teachers, aides, counselors, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and principals are eligible.

