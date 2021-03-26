Advertisement

Board approves paying $1,000 bonuses to Georgia teachers

ECASD teachers and staff members talk about challenges during COVID-19 pandemic
ECASD teachers and staff members talk about challenges during COVID-19 pandemic(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Board of Education has approved a plan to pay $1,000 bonuses to teachers and most other education employees, using $240 million in federal coronavirus relief money.

The Board of Education voted Thursday to send the money to Georgia school districts. Teachers are supposed to get the money before June 30.

Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods, both Republicans, announced the plan in January.

State officials followed by announcing $1,000 bonuses for preschool teachers, state employees and public university employees.

All are financed directly or indirectly by federal aid.

Teachers, aides, counselors, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and principals are eligible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
File image
Aiken County traffic accident kills 1 person
Richmond County deputies arrested Aukuan Burns in connection with the homicide that occurred on...
Fifth arrest made in murder at Budgetel in Augusta
Jatoria Audrey Johnson
Grand jury indicts woman in elder abuse case at local nursing home

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Governor’s office: Announcement expected ‘very soon’ on opening vaccine eligibility to all S.C. adults
Kindergarten registration deadline nears in Richmond County
Hospitals in the Abilene, Bryan-College Station and Laredo areas have run out of intensive care...
Study suggests hospitals will continue to struggle from COVID-19 financial impacts in 2021
This is the Pointes West Army resort near Appling
CSRA weather watch: Lightning strike causes a brief scare at lakeside marina