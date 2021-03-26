Augusta native TiJay Parks preparing for professional boxing debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last year, the Paul Williams based and backed group Punish3rs Promotions has been expanding. Where North Augusta based gym used to specifically focus on amateur boxers, the group has broadened its reach and is now stepping into professional training.

TiJay Parks will be making his professional debut after training with Williams and James Forest for the past two years. Parks is eyeing a spot in the 154 pound weight class, but eventually wants to work his way up. He’ll make his debut on April 17th at the Carolina Fairground in Aiken.

Parks had been trying to go professional for some time, but hadn’t found the right fit until he connected with Williams and Forest. Parks says learned more in one day with Williams and Forest than he had in all the time he’d spent at other gyms. Being an area native, Parks believes he’ll have plenty of local support in his debut, but won’t be rattled if the crowd shifts.

“I got a lot of support coming, and if they don’t support I’m still going out and doing my thing,” said Parks. “Stay tuned because 154, I’m there. Just watch out.”

Doors open for the April 17th fight at 5:00pm. Fights begin at 6:00pm at the Carolina Fairground. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $55 for ringside.

