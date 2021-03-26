Advertisement

Accident causing big slow down on I-20 west and Washington Rd

Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries.
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries.

The call came in at 4:28 p.m. Lanes are shut down at the Interstate 20 westbound on-ramp at exit 199, Washington Rd.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible as the accident is causing a major slowdown.

We will provide updates as this develops.

