49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft.

The Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick. ESPN first reported the deal.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.