49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)<br /><br />San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month’s draft.

The Niners are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick. ESPN first reported the deal.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and a 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 pick in the draft, the Eagles announced.

