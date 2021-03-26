2 suspects arrested in murder of Waynesboro mayor’s brother

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the slaying of the Waynesboro mayor’s brother.

Tommie Tennyson and Darius Savage have been arrested and booked into Burke County Detention Center in the Jan. 6 murder of Brian Carswell, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects have been charged with murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities earlier had named Tennyson as a suspect in the death of Carswell, the brother of Mayor Gregory Carswell Jr.

Brian Carswell was found shot on Spread Oak Road near West Quaker Road about seven miles northwest of Waynesboro.

