Why experts don’t expect an after-Easter surge of COVID-19 cases in the CSRA

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases during the winter holiday season.

Health experts say it was because of family gatherings in a time when vaccines were not openly available yet.

But unlike Christmas and New Year’s, officials say they’re not expecting much of a surge after Easter.

McIntosh says coming from 2020, this Easter is a breath of relief.

“Easter last year basically didn’t happen,” she said.

“We also had to give up Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

But she says this year, they have hope.

“My parents have been vaccinated,” she said. “My husband and I both had our vaccines.”

And they’re looking forward to celebrating Easter as a family again.

“My mother has already come over to my house, bringing me all the supplies,” McIntosh said.

“Even the older kids still want to do the Easter egg hunt. That’s something we have to do we have to decorate Easter eggs.”

Dr. Rodger MacArthur with Augusta University Health says experts aren’t expecting to see another surge in COVID cases after this holiday.

“I personally don’t think that we are going to see a surge around or a week or two after Easter,” he said.

“The main reason is that, well, we vaccinated a lot of people.”

And he says there are also a lot of people who have already been infected or exposed naturally.

“That’s enough,” he said. “It’s not where we need to be, but it’s enough where we are not going to see another big surge.”

He says as the vaccine rollout continues to expand, it makes planning for a lot easier for people like McIntosh.

“We want to spend as much time with them as we can,” McIntosh said.

“I know my parents, especially my mother, was really suffering through all of this.”

