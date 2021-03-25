Advertisement

Wanted fugitive captured in McDuffie County

Rodrick Cox
Rodrick Cox(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have captured a man they were seeking on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and other offenses.

Roddrick Cox was captured around 5:25 p.m. according to authorities.

He was wanted in Lincoln County on charges that include kidnapping, armed robbery, family violence and theft by taking.

A deputy spotted him at a home on White Oak Road in Thomson, near Thomson High School. The school was closed by that time.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office said he ran from a deputy, and police dogs tracked him down as he tried to double back to the house.

He was arrested on Moose Club Road at and Augusta Highway.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Film production coming to Broad Street in Augusta
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business

Latest News

I-TEAM: Living with COVID-19, the long-haulers fight to return to normal
I-TEAM: Living with COVID-19, the long-haulers fight to return to normal
I-TEAM: Living with COVID-19, the long-haulers fight to return to normal
I-TEAM: Living with COVID-19, the long-haulers fight to return to normal
AU has plans to manage Georgia's eligibility expansion
AU has plans to manage Georgia's eligibility expansion
AU Health pushes to get people vaccinated
AU opens doors for Georgians age 16+ to get their COVID-19 vaccine today