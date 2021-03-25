Wanted fugitive captured in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have captured a man they were seeking on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and other offenses.

Roddrick Cox was captured around 5:25 p.m. according to authorities.

He was wanted in Lincoln County on charges that include kidnapping, armed robbery, family violence and theft by taking.

A deputy spotted him at a home on White Oak Road in Thomson, near Thomson High School. The school was closed by that time.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office said he ran from a deputy, and police dogs tracked him down as he tried to double back to the house.

He was arrested on Moose Club Road at and Augusta Highway.

