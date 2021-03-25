Travel industry taking off: 2-state region gains flights
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new signs that the travel industry is on the mend.
United Airlines says it will add 26 new non-stop routes from Midwestern cities to vacation destinations in the U.S. starting in May.
Twenty other domestic routes will also pick back up as the company anticipates a busy summer travel season.
United says bookings are at the strongest point since the start of the pandemic.
In the two-state region, the affected airports served include:
- Hilton Head Island, which will gain United service to and from Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.
- Myrtle Beach, where Southwest Airlines’ service starts in May and June to and from Nashville, Baltimore/Washington, Chicago, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City and St. Louis; and where United adds service to and from Cleveland, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
- Charleston, where United will add service to and from Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.
