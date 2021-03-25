These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several major retailers have announced plans to close on Easter, which is April 4.
The companies said they want to give their employees, who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-deserved break, according to a report from RetailMeNot.
Here is a list of popular stores that have locations in South Carolina that will be closed on Easter:
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Hobby Lobby
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Publix
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- True Value
- Sam’s Club
RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:
- Big Lots*
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- The Home Depot
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Customers should check with their local retailers for specific store hours.
