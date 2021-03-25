Advertisement

These chain stores are closing on Easter to give employees the day off

Closed sign
Closed sign(KKTV)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several major retailers have announced plans to close on Easter, which is April 4.

The companies said they want to give their employees, who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-deserved break, according to a report from RetailMeNot.

Here is a list of popular stores that have locations in South Carolina that will be closed on Easter:

  • Ace Hardware
  • ALDI
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Hobby Lobby
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Publix
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • True Value
  • Sam’s Club

RetailMeNot says the following stores will be open on Easter:

  • Big Lots*
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Kroger
  • The Home Depot
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

Customers should check with their local retailers for specific store hours.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Columbia County 14-year-old student caught with knife, noose
Torrian Oree and his daughter
Two teens arrested in shooting death of Edgefield father
Controversial promposal
Racist ‘promposal’ sparks complaints from Columbia County community
Tracy Kirkland
Swainsboro woman COVID aid fraud through bogus business
Downtown Augusta is back to recruiting new businesses
Film production coming to Broad Street in Augusta

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced legislation on Wednesday calling for policy reform...
Graham to visit border on heels of introducing immigration bill
The Green Mamba snake, shown in this Dec. 29, 2009, file image, is shy, but it is quick and...
Snake owner survives venomous bite with help from Riverbanks Zoo
Stimulus checks
More 2-state residents can expect stimulus payments any day now
A socially-distanced classroom set up at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
How Richmond County rezoning could impact your child